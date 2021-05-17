Roundup: Rangers win Southwest 10 Conference golf championship

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis golf team put the finishing touches on its Southwest 10 Conference championship Thursday.

The Rangers hosted the final league jamboree of the year at Diamond Lake Golf Course where they shot first place followed by Marcellus, White Pigeon and Centreville.

Cassopolis only needed to finish in the top two to lock up the conference title.

The Rangers were led by medalist Brayden Westrate’s 39. No further results were provided.

Cassopolis is back on the links Friday, May 21 at Centreville. Play is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Wolverine Conference golf

Vicksburg defeated host Dowagiac 213-229 in a Wolverine Conference match Friday at Hampshire Country Club.

Otsego was also scheduled to play, but did not.

The Bulldogs’ Sean Kelly and Aiden Woosley shared medalist honors with a score of 48.

Dowagiac’s top finisher was Abraham Guernsey, who shot 55. Luke Spagnoli and Dane Spagnoli shot 56 and 57, while Hunter Ausra shot 61.

“Jonny Bontrager, our No. 1 was gone again,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “The Spagnoli brothers had their best rounds of the year.”

Dowagiac will play Thursday at Three Rivers before returning home Friday to face Plainwell and Three Rivers in another Wolverine Conference match. Play in both matches begins at 4 p.m.