May 16, 2021

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

By Staff Report

Published 8:30 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Police are currently investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Ontwa Township.

At 1:42 p.m. Sunday, officers of the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department were dispatched to Maple Street in Ontwa Township for an investigation of a 15-year-old who was shot by a 12-year-old.

Witnesses told police that a gun was taken from a safe, but it was believed that it was not loaded. The suspect pointed the firearm at the victim and pulled the trigger. The 15-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.

The Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service and Edwardsburg Fire Department.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is urged by officers to contact the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department at (269) 663-8444.

Print Article

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening