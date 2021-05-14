Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — A woman was arrested after drugs were found in an Ontwa Township home.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Friday, CCDET detectives conducted a search warrant in the 24000 block of North Shore Drive in Ontwa Township.

Detectives detained three individuals located at the address and began to search the premises. Detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Agencies assisting with the search warrant were Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County felony detectives.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by officers to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.