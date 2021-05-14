Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who cut off his monitoring device will spend the next 10 months in jail.

Willie Lee Davis II, 30, of Maple Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to tampering with an electronic monitoring device and was sentenced to 10 months in jail with credit for no time served as he is on parole, $1,548 in fines and costs and $690 restitution for the cost of the device.

He also pleaded guilty to attempted fourth-degree fleeing police and was given credit for 86 days served and $375 in fines and costs.

The tampering with an electronic device incident occurred Nov. 1, 2020, on Amerihost Drive in Dowagiac, while the fleeing police incident occurred Feb. 17 on East Division in Dowagiac.

Judge Herman noted that Davis has seven previous convictions for offenses such as drunk driving, domestic violence and criminal sexual conduct and spent time in prison for the last offense.

“I have to admit that when I see your goal of being a provider for your children, I wonder how you plan to accomplish that by absconding,” the judge added. “If you were serious, you would stay employed and not abscond.”

“All I have to do is look at your actions,” he said. “It’s not hard to be a good father if you’re committed to be a good father. I don’t see that commitment in any way when I look at your record. If you really care for your children, you have time to think about the changes you need to make in your life.”

In other sentencings:

• Annette Mae Barnhart, 50, of Crooked Creek Road in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was placed on 18 months’ probation, credit for 11 days served and $738 in fines and costs. She also has a pending case in Elkhart County. This incident occurred July 18, 2020 in Edwardsburg.

• Ronald Bruce Moffit, 55, formerly of Dowagiac and now of Paw Paw, pleaded guilty to second offense domestic violence and was sentenced to $1,275 in fines and costs. The incident occurred April 17, 2018, in Dowagiac.

• Edward James Olson, 38, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to delivery of an analogues and had his sentencing delayed for 11 months. He must pay $1,548 in fines and costs. He was sentenced to credit for 17 days served and $300 for attempted resisting and obstructing police. The incident occurred Dec. 27, 2020 in Porter Township. He is currently on house arrest from an Elkhart case.