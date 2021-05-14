May 14, 2021

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

By Max Harden

Published 7:47 am Friday, May 14, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac District Library’s grand opening is taking place Saturday, and two local groups were honored this week for their roles in making it happen.

The library hosted dedication ceremonies for both its children’s nook and fireplace area this week. The children’s nook was dedicated to the Ladies Library Association on Monday, and the fireplace area was dedicated to the Lyons family on Wednesday.

The LLA raises money for the library to purchase items the library could not normally afford. The organization purchased the nook at the recommendation of the architectural firm working on library renovations. The nook is located on the second floor of the library in the children’s section.

“It was out of our price range,” said library director Matthew Weston. “The LLA said they would step up and pay for that. It was a nice surprise.”

The reading nook came equipped with some shelving as well. Once installed, Weston knew he wanted to dedicate the nook to the LLA.

“It’s something we wanted to dedicate by putting a plaque on it,” Weston said. “The nook is something the kids enjoy. They make a beeline for it whenever they come.”

The Lyons Family was responsible for the addition of the new fireplace area in the library, which is located on the main floor. The area includes a working gas fireplace, high-backed, soft seating and a few shelves filled with classic books.

It also features an art wall featuring local artists from the area, including the work of local artist Sharron Ott.

“The Lyons family funded this area,” Weston said. “It’s a really nice feature downstairs. Sharron works with local artists and came up with a plan to showcase art on the wall.”

After years of working toward the completion of library construction and renovation, Weston enjoys the celebratory moments the dedications provide and is excited for the grand opening.

“It’s starting to feel like the fun part,” he said. “We’re just taking a step back admiring what we’ve accomplished and enjoy showing it to the public.”

