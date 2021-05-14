Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

NILES — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners and the city of Niles are working together to help keep residents safe, healthy and active.

The BOC authorized an agreement with the city of Niles for their part of the Michigan Health and Wellness 4×4 Plan and the State Physical Activity and Nutrition Program and authorized a contract with the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission for their work on the proposed expansion of the Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail.

The 4×4 program — the result of a grant awarded to the Berrien County Health Department from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — focuses on the implementation of activities related to policy, strategy, systems, and environmental change impacting nutrition and physical activity.

The $1,200 grant is renewable for up to five years pending fund availability.

The program is just the latest collaboration between Niles and the health department.

According to the BOC, the BCHD has been working with the city of Niles as a team in planning a historic bike trail and extensions to the route throughout Niles.

The plan stipulates that the City of Niles and BCHD will work with the SWMPC to assist with planning efforts in the expansion of the Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail from Niles to Berrien Springs per the Interurban Rail Line corridor. The Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail is a 34-mile trail connecting Niles to Mishawaka that is used by commuters, students, families and tourists to connect communities.

The BCHD’s contract with SWMPC will pay out a total of $24,000 in two $12,000 installments on June 1 and August 31, respectively.