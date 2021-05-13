Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP – A Niles veterinarian’s license has been suspended by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

According to Michigan LARA certified license verification, Dr. Loren Brandt’s veterinarian and controlled substance licenses have been suspended. The suspension comes after 10 deceased animals were found on Brandt’s property in Bertrand Township on Sept. 21, 2020.

Brandt practiced at River Valley Equine and Small Animal Clinic, 315 Bell Road, Niles.

In September, Brandt was found to have nine deceased cats or dogs and one horse on his property, according to Berrien County Animal Control Director Tiffany Peterson. A call was reportedly made to the BCAC when tree trimmers noticed a smell as they trimmed near one of the six trailers on the man’s property. BCAC responded to the call and found the deceased animals.

Brandt was issued 10 tickets, misdemeanor offenses, at the time of the incident.

The animals were reportedly scanned for identification chips and buried properly.

“We have to deal with things and handle each call,” Peterson said Thursday. “We have to handle it appropriately. This was nothing personal. We did what we had to do and turned it over to the proper authorities.”

She said there had been a previous incident with Brandt for a similar offense in the past.

“Per the state, this is a punishable offense,” Peterson said.

She said there are laws and regulations on the burial of deceased animals, including burial within certain distances of rivers and houses.

In September, Peterson said the deceased animals found had appeared to be properly euthanized, with no signs of malice toward the animals.

Peterson said the BCAC findings were turned over to Michigan LARA and Drug Enforcement Administration at the time they were concluded.

“Everything is backed up and slow moving,” Peterson said, of the timing.

Per licensing procedures, Brandt has the right to appeal his license suspension.

River Valley Equine and Small Animal Clinic declined to comment for this story.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.