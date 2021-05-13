Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

NILES — A multi-million dollar health project broke ground in Niles this week.

Wednesday, Spectrum Health Lakeland began construction to expand heart and vascular services within Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital Niles, located at 31 N. St. Joseph Ave. The expansion will create 3,760 square feet of new clinical space, including 10 state-of-the-art exam rooms. The project is part of an overall $2.9 million facility investment, which also includes renovations to the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric units.

Once construction is complete, the building that currently houses Lakeland Heart and Vascular, Niles, located at 61 N. St. Joseph Ave., will be cleared to make room for additional parking. The project is expected to be completed in late summer 2021.

“The decision to consolidate all heart and vascular services in one location within the hospital will help improve access and convenience for patients seeking cardiac care,” said Ray Cruse, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital Niles. “The added clinical space will also allow the Niles cardiology group to increase patient volumes while providing a better overall patient experience.”

“The Spectrum Health Lakeland board of directors has long held a vision for health care in Southwest Michigan to continuously advance clinical quality by investing in the best facilities, talented teams, and advanced services,” said Dan Hopp, chairman of Spectrum Health Lakeland board of directors. “We are so pleased to continue that vision here in Niles and know this state-of-the-art expansion will dramatically enhance our services for orthopedic, bariatric, and cardiovascular patients.”

The project was made possible thanks to several community donors, including the French family, who have been part of the Niles community for more than 150 years.

“Our grandpa had a pacemaker for over 30 years and received amazing care from Spectrum Health Lakeland which allowed him to be in our lives for so long,” said Kim French, granddaughter of Joseph “Edward” French, who led French Paper Company for many years. “It’s very important to us to ensure that all families in the Niles community and beyond have access to high quality cardiac care for many years to come.”

The Edward F. and Irma Hunter Foundation has also offered to match every dollar contributed by community members up to $200,000.

For more information about this project, or to donate, visit spectrumhealthlakelandfoundation.org or call (269) 927-5145.