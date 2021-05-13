May 13, 2021

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

By Christina Clark

Published 10:08 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

NILES – Last Saturday, volunteers from Indeck Niles Energy Center and Kiewit Power Constructors spent the day cleaning up Island Park.

The workers spent time throughout the day at Island Park, located near the 400 block of Parkway in Niles, working on improvements for the park, which has remained closed since the historic February 2018 flood.

“InDeck initially hired local firm Kachur Tree to handle a significant amount of the large tree work last year,” said Jamie Pike, construction manager of Indeck Energy Services.

The volunteers spent the day clearing debris, raking and generally cleaning up the park.

“Our overall intent and goal is to renovate the park to pre-flood conditions for the continued enjoyment of friends and families throughout the community of Niles,” Pike said.

The Indeck Niles Energy Center and Kiewit Power Constructors volunteers’ efforts mean that Island Park will soon be reopened to the community.

“We are going to try to have it open by the end of next week,” said Niles City Administrator Ric Huff. “There’s still some debris at the park.”

Some of the dusk-to-dawn lighting will be repaired next, Huff said. M.A.A.C. Properties will be cleaning up the bank along Parkway Street for the park’s entrance.

Pike said Indeck has been planning the cleanup effort for the past year.

“We wanted to do something for the community. To have a project as being a part of being a good neighbor, now that we’re here,” Pike said.

Pike said the company reached out to Huff nearly a year and a half ago to find out about projects in the community the company could help with.

“With COVID restrictions, we didn’t think the timing would be right to have between 50 and 100 people down [at the park] donating services,” Pike said. “We kept waiting and found this opportunity.”
Pike said throughout the day, 30 to 35 people were at the park on Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. through dusk working on improving the park.

“Some people were doing shifts,” Pike said. “Some stopped by or an hour or two. Every man hour helps.”

After the work was done on Saturday, Pike said the volunteers could be proud of their work.

“I think it really looks 100 times better. We still have to do some final, final cleanup,” he said.

Pike commented on the unique nature of Niles having a park like Island Park, that allows visitors to enjoy the St. Joseph River.

The Indeck Niles Energy Center’s construction continues at 2200 Progressive Drive, Niles.

“We will be through the better part of it next year,” Pike said “We have had our peak manpower the last couple of months, with the most people on-site.”

More than 700 people are working on the center.

The center’s outer build will not be altered too much at this point, Pike said.

“The skyline will remain the same,” he said. “We need to do all the connections to make it safe and operational.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

Dowagiac

SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to Dowagiac Fire Department

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 photo displays

Buchanan

Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms

Cass County

VIDEO: Cass County memorial service honors fallen deputy

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Bobcats host honors assembly for graduating seniors

Dowagiac

DUS honors April students of the month

Berrien County

Friends of Berrien County Trails launches new website

News

Niles Summer Concert Series to return in June

News

Niles hospital recognized for maternity care excellence

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market taking place Saturday, Sunday

Dowagiac

SMC library hosts honors program showcase

News

Niles City Council approves three social district permits

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 867,341 cases, 18,338 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

Berrien County

LMC offering community ESL classes beginning May 17