COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday.
As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,582 COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Wednesday, the county had reported 256 deaths.
Cass County reported 4,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,494 cases and 110 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 871,569 COVID-19 cases and 18,467 related deaths.
