Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms

BENTON HARBOR — The Blossomtime Festival recently announced another event taking place this spring, the Blessing of the Blossoms.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Michigan State University Extension, 1737 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor. The event is free and open to the public. If the weather is uncooperative, the event will be rescheduled to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

The Blessing of the Blossoms was first hosted by the Rev. W. J. Cady in 1906 and is credited as the beginning of the Blossomtime Festival.

The event is designed to celebrate the blessings of the past and ask for God’s blessing on this year’s season in a multi-community setting of reverence and fellowship.

The event will be hosted outside with limited seating. Admission is free, and restrooms will not be available.

“We ask that you please adhere to the CDC guidelines with social distancing and wearing masks,” said Blossomtime Festival President Anna Adbelnour.

This event will include Miss and Mr. Blossomtime and their courts, Miss Teen Blossomtime, Miss Junior Teen Blossomtime, the Bud Prince and Princess, and 2020 Community Queens and Kings, as well as clergy from participating communities.

The Blessing of the Blossoms is sponsored by Florin Funeral Services in memory of H. Paul Florin. Florin was a long-time supporter and board member of the Blossomtime Festival for more than 40 years.

Immediately following the Blessing of the Blossoms, the Blossomtime Royalty will partake in another time-honored tradition, pairing up with the House of David “Echoes” Baseball Team. The Blossomtime “royals” will face off in a game of baseball holding true to the early 1900’s rules and regulations of America’s favorite pass time. This event is open to the public and free of charge.

“Come watch the fun and cheer on your favorite team at Eden Springs Park in Benton Harbor.” Adbelnour said