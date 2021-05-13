May 13, 2021

Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms

By Submitted

Published 8:00 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — The Blossomtime Festival recently announced another event taking place this spring, the Blessing of the Blossoms.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Michigan State University Extension, 1737 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor. The event is free and open to the public. If the weather is uncooperative, the event will be rescheduled to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

The Blessing of the Blossoms was first hosted by the Rev. W. J. Cady in 1906 and is credited as the beginning of the Blossomtime Festival.

The event is designed to celebrate the blessings of the past and ask for God’s blessing on this year’s season in a multi-community setting of reverence and fellowship. 

The event will be hosted outside with limited seating. Admission is free, and restrooms will not be available.

“We ask that you please adhere to the CDC guidelines with social distancing and wearing masks,” said Blossomtime Festival President Anna Adbelnour.

This event will include Miss and Mr. Blossomtime and their courts, Miss Teen Blossomtime, Miss Junior Teen Blossomtime, the Bud Prince and Princess, and 2020 Community Queens and Kings, as well as clergy from participating communities. 

The Blessing of the Blossoms is sponsored by Florin Funeral Services in memory of H. Paul Florin. Florin was a long-time supporter and board member of the Blossomtime Festival for more than 40 years. 

Immediately following the Blessing of the Blossoms, the Blossomtime Royalty will partake in another time-honored tradition, pairing up with the House of David “Echoes” Baseball Team. The Blossomtime “royals” will face off in a game of baseball holding true to the early 1900’s rules and regulations of America’s favorite pass time. This event is open to the public and free of charge. 

“Come watch the fun and cheer on your favorite team at Eden Springs Park in Benton Harbor.” Adbelnour said

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

Dowagiac

SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to Dowagiac Fire Department

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 photo displays

Buchanan

Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms

Cass County

VIDEO: Cass County memorial service honors fallen deputy

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Bobcats host honors assembly for graduating seniors

Dowagiac

DUS honors April students of the month

Berrien County

Friends of Berrien County Trails launches new website

News

Niles Summer Concert Series to return in June

News

Niles hospital recognized for maternity care excellence

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market taking place Saturday, Sunday

Dowagiac

SMC library hosts honors program showcase

News

Niles City Council approves three social district permits

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 867,341 cases, 18,338 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

Berrien County

LMC offering community ESL classes beginning May 17