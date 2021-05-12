Apple Festival Spring Market taking place Saturday, Sunday

NILES – Seventy vendors, 13 food trucks and a cruise-in car show will arrive at the Four Flags Area Apple Festival grounds this weekend.

The first-ever Four Flags Area Apple Festival Spring Market begins 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 15, and continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

“There has never been a spring market,” said Abby Zeider, Four Flags Apple Festival vice president. “We have always talked about wanting to do more on the property throughout the year. This is the first time having the manpower and resources to pull it all together.”

Those attending the market can expect to peruse the wares of about 70 vendors.

“We have a huge variety,” Zeider said.

The vendors range from clothing boutiques, jewelry, home decor, woodworking, locally sourced and made food products, candles, wax melts, custom tumblers and housewares.

There will also be 13 food trucks on-site for attendees to enjoy. There will not be picnic tables set up. Zeider invited attendees to bring a blanket to spread out to relax and enjoy their purchases picnic-style.

There will be 12-foot spacing between the booths, similar to the precautions taken in the fall for the harvest market event.

The cruise-in car show will take place on Sunday only, and will have a separate entrance for those displaying their vehicles.

The spring market is the second market-type event planned by the Four Flags Apple Festival organizers under pandemic circumstances, with precautions and shifting mandates.

“Our president spoke with [a representative] at the Berrien County Health Department. We were able to get the green light from them,” Zeider said. “It was less intimidating since we had that green light.”

The Four Flags Apple Festival Spring Market will take place at the festival grounds, located at the corner of Lake and N. 17th streets in Niles. The market will take place rain or shine. Parking will be a $5 donation. Masks are recommended by the organizers. No pets are allowed at the event. No weapons will be allowed on the festival property, as it is owned by Niles Community Schools.

Zeider said the organizers are planning “full steam ahead” on the annual Four Flags Apple Festival in the fall. Dates are set for Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

“We are planning everything as normal,” Zeider said. “There’s a few less contests and events that we will not be doing, but we will make sure to post all of that on Facebook.”

More information and updates can be found at the Four Flags Area Apple Festival Facebook page.