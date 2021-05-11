United Way of Southwest Michigan honors community’s resiliency with annual awards

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way has crafted another unique experience to acknowledge the generosity of donors and the impact made in the community in 2020.

“At the start of the pandemic last year, we used the motto “We were built for this” as a rallying cry —and our community proved it true. Southwest Michigan faced the worst and rose to the challenge—finding strength, giving each other hope, and creating change despite it all,” said Anna Murphy, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Michigan. “The work is far from over, but there’s no telling what we can do next if we continue to work together.”

Prior to the pandemic, UWSM’s annual Celebration was a live event that included hundreds of guests from the community who gathered to recognize with awards the many organizations and individuals who helped make the previous year a success.

Last year, United Way showed its appreciation to award winners in creative contactless fashion with beautifully designed, hand-delivered “Celebration” packages — and that alternative continues this year.

Award winners are encouraged to photograph or video themselves opening the package and upload them to social media, tagging UWSM and using the hashtag #uwsmcelebration so everyone in the community can see.

In lieu of receiving physical awards this year, winners decided to direct sponsorship funds to the Southwest Michigan Emergency Response Fund.

The 2020 Celebration can be viewed at uwsm.org/celebration.

IMPACT AWARDS

Excellence in Innovation

Benton Harbor Area Schools

Benton Harbor Charter School

Berrien Regional Education Service Agency

Berrien Springs Public Schools

Brandywine Community Schools

Bridgman Public Schools

Buchanan Community Schools

Coloma Community Schools

Countryside Academy

Eau Claire Public Schools

Lakeshore Public Schools

Mildred C. Wells Academy

New Buffalo Area Schools

Niles Community Schools

River School, Sodus Township #5

River Valley School District

Riverside School, Hagar Township #6

St. Joseph Public Schools

Watervliet Public Schools

Cassopolis Public Schools

Dowagiac Union Schools

Edwardsburg Public Schools

Lewis Cass Intermediate School District

Marcellus Community Schools

Bangor Public Schools

Bloomingdale Public Schools

Covert Public Schools

Decatur Public Schools

Gobles Public Schools

Hartford Public Schools

Lawrence Public Schools

Lawton Community Schools

Mattawan Consolidated Schools

Paw Paw Public Schools

South Haven Public Schools

Van Buren Intermediate School District

Lake Michigan College

Southwestern Michigan College

Excellence in Impact

Berrien County Health Department

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department

Excellence in Collaboration

Berrien Community Foundation

Impact Cabinet Choice

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency

Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan

Feeding America West Michigan

BEST OF AWARDS

Best Campaign Growth

Area Agency on Aging, Region IV

Dowagiac Union Schools

PACE of Southwest Michigan

Vail Rubber Works Inc.

Michigan Gas Utilities

Pepsi Beverages Company

Ausco Products, Inc.

Best Community Leadership

Berrien County Cancer Services, Inc.

Cass District Library

Materials Resources

Niles Precision Company, Inc.

Tyler Automotive

Competitive Edge

Martin’s Super Market – Stevensville

Gast Manufacturing, Inc.

1ST Source Bank

Best Year-Round Partnership

Horizon Bank

K & M Machine Fabricating Inc.

Wolverine Pipe Line Co.

Kinexus Group

Mid-West Family Southwest Michigan

Lake Michigan College

OTHER AWARDS

Large Corporate Champion of the Year

Honor Credit Union

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Medium Corporate Champion of the Year

Cassopolis Public Schools

United Parcel Service

Small Corporate Champion of the Year

Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company

Employee Campaign Chair – Large Business

Cathy Cowles – Western Diversified Plastics

Jill Tooman – Western Diversified Plastics

Sue Prudden – Western Diversified Plastics

Shirley Smith-Torp, Palisades Power Plant

Michael Caskey-Mol-Son, LLC

Employee Campaign Chair – Medium Business

Courtney Driscoll – Gateway Services

Employee Campaign Chair – Small Business

David Ravitch – Ravitron

David J. Weichhand Award

Whirlpool Corporation

Inspired Giving Award

Bronson Healthcare

Live United Award

Meijer

Michigan Association of United Ways

Whirlpool Community Commitment Award