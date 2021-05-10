COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 865,349 cases, 18,239 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,521 COVID-19 cases and 255 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,673 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,443 cases and 107 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 865,349 COVID-19 cases and 18,239 related deaths.
