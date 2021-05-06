May 6, 2021

Scott M. Witwer, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 7:13 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

May 10, 1937 — Jan. 23, 2021

Scott M. Witwer, 83, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Chicago on May 10, 1937. Along with a twin sister, Robin, they were adopted by Edwin and Joy Witwer at birth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Meyer, and niece, Valerie Moore.

Scott graduated from Niles High School and went on to attend Olivet and Hillsdale College.

Scott worked for several companies in the area before becoming the owner of Berger Ford Tractor Sales and later forming his own home repair and maintenance service. It was with this business that Scott made many lasting friendships with the people that he helped and worked for. He was always willing to sit down and talk about various events of the day and give advice to those that asked for it on problems with their homes.

Scott also was devoted to the outdoors and was an excellent skier and sailing enthusiast, spending a great deal of time out west skiing and at Diamond Lake sailing.

He had a love for music and animals of all kinds and will be missed by his cat Pee Wee.

He will be missed by all of those who respected and admired him.

Cremation has taken place and he will be interred in the family plot on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend. Arrangements were made at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. in Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Spring Fling Campout

Dowagiac

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Edwardsburg

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg

News

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

Business

Two new businesses receive ribbon-tying ceremonies from Dowagiac chamber

News

Niles Renaissance Faire returns May 15 to Plym Park

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in shooting at Constantine little league game

Business

Niles dispensary donates to two area nonprofits

Buchanan

New yoga studio to open in downtown Buchanan

Dowagiac

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School installs water filling station with MEC grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Citywide Cleanup Drive-Thru to begin May 15

Business

Niles woman opens Anew Divine Beauty Salon

Berrien County

HCU launches chatbot to enhance digital member experience

Berrien County

MDHHS updates epidemic order, lifts mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people

Berrien County

Peace Officer Memorial Day Service to take place May 14

Dowagiac

Dowagiac graduate receives WMU scholarship

Berrien County

Niles nonprofit for pets receives Petco Love grant

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 851,947 cases, 17,897 deaths