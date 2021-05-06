PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week
DOWAGIAC — Thursday kicked off National Nurses Week, and Dowagiac students wanted to thank those serving locally.
To celebrate the national week of recognition, students at Sister Lakes and Kincheloe elementary schools made thank you cards to send to nurses at Dowagiac’s Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital. Nurses later posed with their cards. (Submitted photos)
