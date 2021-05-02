May 2, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Busy weekend for local sports teams

By Scott Novak

Published 9:16 am Sunday, May 2, 2021

DOWAGIAC — There was plenty of high school sports action on Friday and Saturday as teams continued league play and hosted tournaments.

In Dowagiac, the Chieftain softball team swept Plainwell in Wolverine Conference action, while up at Rotary Park, the baseball team dropped a pair of games to the Trojans Friday night.

On Saturday, the Buchanan softball team hosted its own invitational, defeating Battle Creek Lakeview and Clinton 1-0.

