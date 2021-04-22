April 22, 2021

Melvin A. Anders, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:48 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

May 31, 1937 — April 17, 2021

Melvin A. Anders, 83, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Melvin was born May 31, 1937, in Dowagiac, to Delbert and Mary (Rife) Anders. On Jan. 21, 1961, he married the love of his life, Sheila Fretz. He was a hard worker, working for Sundstrand, formally known as Rudy’s for over 36 years before his retirement. Melvin loved spending time outdoors fishing, camping and traveling. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Anders; children, Tracy (Terrie) Anders; Travis (Karen) Anders, Debra (Clyde Sr.) Black and Darren (Tammy) Anders; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Pete (Lillian) Anders, Victor (Helen) Anders and Patricia Sibley. He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Mary Anders; and siblings, Fern, Charlotte, Marshall, Kathy and Peggy.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Melvin’s life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melvin’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

