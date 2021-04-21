April 22, 2021

Niles real estate agent named Realtor of the Year

By Submitted

Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

NILES — Tammy Anders, owner/broker with MI Realty, a Michigan real estate Company in Niles, was named the 2021 Realtor of the Year for the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.

This prestigious award is presented to one realtor in southwestern Michigan each year. The recipient must be active in the association and their community, as well as dedicated to furthering their education and commitment to the real estate industry.

Anders was first licensed as a realtor in 1991 and opened her own independent real estate brokerage in August 2019. In this period of time, the brokerage has grown to host a current total of seven realtors serving the local communities of Southwestern Michigan.

Anders holds numerous professional designations, including Certified Residential Specialist, Graduate REALTORS Institute, Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist, Seniors Real Estate Specialist, Military Relocation Professional, The Pricing Strategy Advisor, and At Home With Diversity. Currently, Anders is serving her second term as Director at Large on the South Western Michigan Association of Realtors Board of Directors.

Anders is a long-time recipient of the association’s Diamond and Platinum Sales Awards for real estate sales production. She achieved the association’s Lifetime Silver Club status in 1997 and the Gold Lifetime membership in 2001. Anders has served on many aassociation committees, including MLS, Finance, Member Services, Governmental Affairs, Public Relations, Professional Development, and Placemaking Grants. She has volunteered in many community events through SWMAR, such as their annual beach clean-ups, and worked at numerous local parks.

In her local community, Anders has served as a Junior Achievement instructor, a coach for the United Way Girls on the Run program, and as a Girl Scout Leader. She has volunteered for the Brandywine Fine Arts Program, for the Brandywine History Club, and also has served as the treasurer for the Brandywine Band Boosters. Anderson currently volunteers and supports the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots, and is an active member of the Niles Chamber of Commerce, as well as participating with her brokerage in the Michigan Department of Transportation Adopt A Highway program.

