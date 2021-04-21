April 22, 2021

4-H announces alumni, supporters walking challenge

By Submitted

Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Area residents will be able to put their steps to good use next month to support local 4-H.

Starting on May 2, the Michigan 4-H Alumni Engagement Committee will be hosting a 4-H Alumni & Supporters Walking Challenge. Until May 29, participants will be able to track their steps/miles walked all the while competing for a top spot in the contest. The event is free and open to all 4-H alumni and supporters.

Pre-registration is required and can be done online at: events.anr.msu.edu/AluminiWalkingChallenge or by contacting the Berrien County Michigan State University Extension Office at (269) 927-5674.  Deadline to register is midnight May 28.

For more information, contact Kelly Stelter, 4-H Program Coordinator at (269) 927-5674 ext. 4015 or via email at grandtke@msu.edu.

