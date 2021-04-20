DUS to install classroom phones in elementary schools, high school

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union Schools will soon be upgrading its communication capabilities.

The DUS Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of classroom phones and installation cost for the district during Monday’s meeting.

Phones will be installed in the district’s four elementary schools and Dowagiac Union High School as a means of better communication between staff and parents.

According to superintendent Jonathan Whan, discussions surrounding classroom phones have been taking place for years without much movement until now.

“We were able to get some pricing that’s that’s very reasonable,” Whan said. “It has been approved that we will be able to use some of the grants that we’ve received for COVID to help pay for it. It will help us to deal with COVID and moving forward as well.”

Whan said the phone installations could be completed by as early as the end of June and will be up and fully operational in time for the 2021-22 school year.