COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 793,881 cases, 16,901 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 12,747 COVID-19 cases and 241 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,961 cases and 94 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 793,881 COVID-19 cases and 16,901 related deaths.