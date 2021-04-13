Long-time Fifth Third employee retiring

NILES — A long-time employee of Fifth Third Bank, 322 Broadway, St., Niles, is retiring this month.

Diane Wilcox will retire April 23 after 47 years of service to the Niles bank branch. She began working at the branch in July 1974, and those who work with her said she has been dedicated to her customers the entire time, knowing every one of them by name.

“[Wilcox] is compassionate, caring, reliable and always willing to lend an extra hand,” said Lori Richardson, personal banker. “Her laughter is contagious, and she is an amazing baker and loves to bring in treats to the entire staff. [Her customers] treat her like family and trust in her advice when it comes to their finances. Her dedication to this community is outstanding and will be missed by not only her fellow team members at Fifth Third Bank but by the community.”

After retirement, Wilcox will be spending her time quilting, crafting, camping and hunting. She loves Disney and watching “Harry Potter.”

Her coworkers are asking that the community stop in to the bank on April 23 to wish Wilcox well in her retirement.