Ina L. Hare, of Niles

July 27, 1933 — April 10, 2021

Ina L. Hare, 87, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 202,1 in Niles.

She was born on July 27, 1933, to the late Charles and Claudine Fox in Edwardsburg. On Jan. 26, 1952, she married the love of her life, Thomas Hare Sr. Ina loved to crochet, go camping and ride motorcycles.

Ina is survived by her children, David (Sue) Hare, Jim Hare, Deborah Hamrick, Diana Hare, Rebecca Hellbusch; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rose Fairman and Mary Jennings.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Claudine; husband, Thomas; sons, Thomas Hare Jr, Leonard Hamrick, Trent Hellbusch; daughters, Penny Hare, Cathy Hare; brothers, Charles Fox, John Fox; and grandson, William Hare.

Ina’s wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.