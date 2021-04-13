Daily Data: Wednesday, April 14
SOFTBALL
BUCHANAN 15-15, SAUGATUCK 0-0
At Buchanan
First Game
Saugatuck 000 0 – 0 0 2
Buchanan 662 1 – 15 16 0
Sophia Lozmack (W)
2B: Alea Fisher (BU), Hannah Herman (BU), Hailee Kara (BU) 2
3B: Christin Cooper (BU), Camille Lozmack (BU)
HR: Fisher (BU)
Second Game
Saugatuck 000 – 0 2 2
Buchanan 5(10)x – 15 12 0
Camille Lozmack (W)
2B: Alea Fisher (BU), Kamille Lemon (BU)
HR: Hailee Kara (BU)
Varsity record: Buchanan 6-0
SOUTH HAVEN 7-23, BRANDYWINE 3-9
At Niles
First Gamne
South Haven 100 201 3 – 7 8 0
Brandywine 000 300 0 – 3 5 2
Lexi Young (W); Haley Scott (L)
2B: Kay Hoyt (SH) Chole Parker (B)
3B: Julia Babcock (B) Hoyt
HR: Kadence Brummit (B) Jordan Holland (SH)
Second Game
South Haven 395 06 – 23 15 3
Brandywine 401 04 – 9 9 8
Hoyt (W); Brummit (L) Presley Gogley (3)
2B: J. Holland (2), Erin Schnieder (2, SH) Alexis Eddy (SH)
3B: Lexi Young (2, SH) Taylor Holland (SH)
HR: Brummit (2)
Varsity records: South Haven 2-0, 2-0 BCS Red; Brandywine 0-2, 0-2 BCS Red
DOWAGIAC 20-20, MARCELLUS 4-3
At Marcellus
First Game
Dowagiac 307 (10) – 20 13 2
Marcellus 003 0 – 3 2 7
Sierra Carpenter (W), Jessie Hulett (W, 1), Aubrey Busby (4); R. Mihills (L), L. Heuring (3)
2B: Callley Ruff (DO), Anna Dobberstein (DO) 2, Carpenter (DO), Busby (DO); E. Morgan (M)
3B: Busby (DO)
HR: Busby (DO)
Second Game
Dowagiac 350 48 – 20 16 1
Marcellus 111 01 – 4 4 6
Sierra Carpenter (W), Sarah Allen (4); L. Heuring (L)
2B: Kimi Beattie (DO), Jessie Hulett (DO) 2, Caleigh Wimberley (DO), Aubrey Busby (DO) 2, Emma Allen (DO), C. Flory (M)
HR: Flory (M)
Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-0, Marcellus 0-2
BASEBALL
BUCHANAN 3-11, SCHOOLCRAFT 2-0
First Game
Schoolcraft 000 011 0 – 2 3 0
Buchanan 000 110 1 – 3 7 5
Jack Branch, Macoy West (W, 6); Alex Thole, Luke Housier (L, 4), Jeff Gott (6)
2B: Murphy Wegner (BU)
Second Game
Schoolcraft 000 00 – 0 0 3
Buchanan 700 4x – 11 12 2
Matthew Hoover (W); Eli Devisser, Jonah Evans (L, 3)
2B: Drew Glavin (BU), Hoover (BU), Murphy Wegner (BU), Levi Zelmer (BU) 2
Varsity records: Schoolcraft 2-2, Buchanan 4-0
BRANDYWINE 5-6, SOUTH HAVEN 3-0
At South Haven
First Game
Brandywine 002 102 0 – 5 6 2
South Haven 000 003 0 – 3 2 3
Cam Barrier (W), James Barnes (S,6); D. Danneburg (L), E. Cole (4)
3B: Jamier Palmer (BW)
Second Game
Brandywine 000 041 1 – 6 5 0
South Haven 000 000 0 – 0 4 3
Micah Gamble (W); A. Bomer, R. Woodhall (L, 6), C. Denhow (7)
2B: Tyler Deming (BW)
Varsity records: Brandywine 2-0, 2-0 BCS Red; South Haven 0-3, 0-2 BCS Red
