April 13, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 12,411 COVID-19 cases and 239 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,321 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,697 cases and 93 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 756,564 COVID-19 cases and 16,586 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths

News

Memorial Day Parade, Renaissance Faire, Skerbeck Spring Family Carnival approved by city council

News

Fourth of July fireworks discussion by Niles City Council centers responsibility, COVID-19 safety

Business

Biggby Coffee opens Cassopolis location

Berrien County

Area health departments pause Johnson and Johnson vaccine administration

Dowagiac

City council approves Walter Ward Park basketball court repairs

Business

Niles City Council considers first cannabis festival

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission considers social district

News

Long-time Fifth Third employee retiring

News

Niles District Library, Niles History Center debut story walk

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 747,697 cases, 16,512 deaths

Buchanan

Andrews University students invite public to imagine the next wave of redevelopment in Buchanan

Berrien County

Andrews University among 26 colleges partnering with MDHHS in vaccination efforts

Berrien County

Two area residents sentenced for assault, drug offenses

Berrien County

Despite governor’s urging, local students return to classrooms after spring break

Cass County

Village Free Store seeks donations

News

Niles Police Log: March 31 to April 7

Cass County

Stevensville man injured in La Grange Township crash

Berrien County

Teacher faces disciplinary action for allegedly soliciting 14-year-old

Cass County

Niles woman, son injured in single vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Round Oak’s impact on Dowagiac still felt 60 years later

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac reach fundraising requirements for Russom Park Pavilion Project

Dowagiac

Rotarian Walter Swann discusses life, community outreach

Cass County

Three Rivers man sentenced to probation for meth possession