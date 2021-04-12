Village Free Store seeks donations

VANDALIA — One area nonprofit organization is seeking the community’s help in providing for those in need.

Our Father’s Family Keepers Ministries is currently seeking donations for its Village Free Store, 61472 Donald Roadway W., Vandalia.

Items needed include children’s summer clothing, furniture, household items and more.

To schedule an appointment or to donate items, visit Our Father Family Keeper Ministries on Facebook and use the “book now” button. Masks must be worn during appointments.

The Village Free Store, operating since April 2020, is furnished solely through community item donations.

For more information, call (269) 476-1257.