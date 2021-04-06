April 6, 2021

Dowagiac resident recalls days in the music industry

By Max Harden

Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Wayne Dahring remembers the moment like it was yesterday.

It was the early 1970s and Dahring, a music producer and promoter, was waiting for a young rock band from Canada to stop by his Southfield, Michigan music recording studio to hear them play.

“They came across the Detroit River on a boat,” Dahring said. “I walked into the studio and jokingly asked one of my guys ‘where’s this rush group’ because the word ‘rush’ was stamped on the pallet their amplifiers were on for rush delivery.”

That band would later become the multi-platinum rock band Rush.

“They were called something else at the time,” Dahring said. “That was the first group that really inspired me to get into the promoting and advertising side of the industry.”

From his days as a member of the Dahring Trio performing at the House of David to forging friendships with music icons including Bob Segar, Kris Kristopherson, Dahring’s love for music is what drives him to this day as a Dowagiac resident.

“Music kind of gets in your blood,” Dahring said. “Once you’re involved in the music and entertainment business, it never goes away. You’re always looking for a new avenue to excite people.”

Born in St. Joseph, Michigan, Dahring’s music career began at the age of 8 when he began music school at Rubin Music Studio in Benton Harbor. It was there that he learned to play guitar and took voice and dance classes with his two sisters Beverly and Shirley.

The siblings formed The Dahring Trio when Dahring was 10 and won a contest hosted at the Benton Harbor’s House of David. The group would eventually perform at the Liberty Theater in Benton Harbor.

“That was a very famous theater,” Dahring said. “We performed before a big movie was set to air. “We were excited because we were in the limelight.”

Dahring continued to perform and write songs into adulthood and founded KD Productions in the ‘70s. He promoted and staged for several notable acts including REO Speedwagon, Andy Gibbs, The Bay City Rollers, Rush, Big Al Lang and others.

Dahring wore many hats in addition to his cowboy hats. When Dahring was not promoting musicians, he was working in the aerospace industry selling airplane parts for H.C. Pacific in Southern California. That’s where he met Mickey Lee, a California native who also sold airplane parts while performing blues music on the side.

“He was an outside representative for that company and he covered the East coast and Midwest customers calling in,” Lee said. “I was the sales manager inside the company. Wayne’s job was to go face to face with our customers and he just did a great job and it so happened that he reported to me what he found or what he’s digging up in terms of sales of aerospace hardware. So that’s how we began collaborating.”

In the early 2000s, Dahring collaborated with Lee on two albums, “Flashback” and “Another Time Another Place.”

“We got together for some ideas,” Lee said. “Wayne was quite proficient at writing lyrics. I learned a lot from him in that regard.”
With Dahring as the lyricist, Lee would then arrange the songs around the lyrics and record the songs.

“Those albums were bluesy, classic rock type of mixture,” Lee said. “I did all the recording myself. It was a lot of work but in my mind, I accomplished it with Wayne. I wanted to make a recording and I was able to make two.”

Dahring moved to Dowagiac in 2018 after 22 years of living in Texas. While he may not be actively involved in the music industry at the moment, he has not ruled a return under the right circumstances. For now, he’s enjoying his time with the community.

“I love this town,” Dahring said. “I can walk across the street and go right down to the post office. I feel safe here and everyone is so friendly. I haven’t made a phone call to anyone here that I didn’t enjoy talking to. They’re down-to-earth people and you can call them by their first name.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

New primary care provider Joins Southwestern Medical Clinic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac fire victim remembered for his optimism, love for family

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident recalls days in the music industry

News

Road repairs center discussion at Niles Township meeting

Cass County

Cass County jury trials again on hold after spike in COVID-19 cases

News

Spring cleaning begins at Niles parks

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 locates suspect in Wayne Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 702,499 cases, 16,239 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC’s first president reflects on career

News

Indiana man sentenced for fleeing, alluding police in Niles Township

Berrien County

Kinexus Group recognized as one of the nation’s best nonprofits to work for

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to nine to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

All Berrien County residents ages 16 and over now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

News

Niles Police Log: March 25-31

Breaking News

Man hospitalized following Cassopolis shooting

Buchanan

Buchanan native hired as DC Comics digital content producer

Dowagiac

160 years later, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church continues to serve Dowagiac community

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured when struck by vehicle

Dowagiac

DUHS yearbook advisor visits Rotary Club

Cass County

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park to host International Dark Sky Week

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor adding craft coffee menu

Cass County

DASAS’ sixth annual Survivor Stomp 5K to be host virtually

Cass County

Cass County commissioners hear presentation on historic courthouse

Education

Niles High School takes extra day for spring break