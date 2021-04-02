Dowagiac woman injured when struck by vehicle

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac woman was reportedly hit by a a car in Silver Creek Township Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to Dixon Street, just east of Indian Lake Road, at 8:13 a.m. Friday. Heriberto Perez, 67, reportedly struck Patricia Amudsen, 68, of Dowagiac, while she was standing on the shoulder of the road.

Deputies learned that the driver of a vehicle had stopped to talk to Amundsen, and Perez slowly passed the vehicle, but did not see Amundsen and struck her with the mirrors and side door of his vehicle.

Perez remained on the scene with a witness to the incident.

Amundsen was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for injuries sustained during the collision.

Assisting on scene was Pokagon Tribal Police, Sister Lakes Fire and Pride Care Ambulance.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.