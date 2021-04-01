April 1, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: March 26-30

Published 3:26 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

March 26

8:20 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, general assist

9:30 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, found property

9:50 a.m. — 600 Block Spruce, general assist

10:45 a.m. — 200 Block S. Front, general non-criminal

11 a.m. — N. Paul/W. Prairie Ronde, general assist

12:10 p.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, public peace

1:20 p.m. — 100 Block North, general assist

2 p.m. — 55000 Block Colby, general assist

2:35 p.m. — 600 Block Riverside, assault

2:40 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, burglary

2:50 p.m. — Riverside/Hill, suspicious situation

7:40 p.m. — 100 Block Pokagon, civil matter

9:10 p.m. — 400 Block W. Telegraph, suspicious situation

9:45 p.m. — Pokagon/Amerihost, traffic stop

11:05 p.m. — Pokagon/M-51 S., traffic stop

 

March 27

1:50 a.m. — 200 Block Miller, weapon offense — four arrested

9 a.m. — 200 Block Mcomber, damage to property

10:55 a.m. — 200 Block Commercial, suspicious situation

11:40 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, traffic stop

1:30 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, general assist

2:55 p.m. — 200 Block Lester, assault – one arrested

7 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, general assist

8:10 p.m. — 100 Block State, suspicious situation

9:20 p.m. — Riverside/Dogwood, suspicious situation

11:10 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, damage to property

11:45 p.m. — 300 Block Pokagon, traffic stop – one arrested

 

March 28

8:10 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

10:10 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, suspicious situation

10:30 a.m. — Riverside/Vineyard Place, traffic stop

12:45 p.m. — 100 Block Orchard, general non-criminal

3 p.m. — Middle Crossing/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

9 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51, trespass

11:10 p.m. — Courtland/Center, traffic stop

 

March 29

2:05 a.m. — Park Place/Peavine, general assist

9:46 a.m. — M-51/Pokagon, traffic stop

10 a.m. — 600 Block Spruce, stalking complaint

10:40 a.m. — 100 Block James, assault

1:50 p.m. — 400 Block Maple, fraud complaint

3:51 p.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, assault

4:33 p.m. — 400 Block Walnut, alarm

6:06 p.m. — Michigan/W. Division, public peace

 

March 30

5:07 a.m. — 400 Block Cleveland, juvenile complaint

12:02 p.m. — 100 Block Pokagon, damage to property

1:25 p.m. — 100 Block Main, civil complaint

4:18 p.m. — SMC Cherry Grove, vehicle lock-out

4:52 p.m. — 100 Block Cass, civil complaint

6:40 p.m. — 200 Block Marion, stalking complaint

7 p.m. — Family Fare, disorderly person

7:10 p.m. — 200 Block Chestnut, alarm

8:08 p.m. — Creative Foam, stalking complaint

