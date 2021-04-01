Dowagiac Police Log: March 26-30
March 26
8:20 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, general assist
9:30 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, found property
9:50 a.m. — 600 Block Spruce, general assist
10:45 a.m. — 200 Block S. Front, general non-criminal
11 a.m. — N. Paul/W. Prairie Ronde, general assist
12:10 p.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, public peace
1:20 p.m. — 100 Block North, general assist
2 p.m. — 55000 Block Colby, general assist
2:35 p.m. — 600 Block Riverside, assault
2:40 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, burglary
2:50 p.m. — Riverside/Hill, suspicious situation
7:40 p.m. — 100 Block Pokagon, civil matter
9:10 p.m. — 400 Block W. Telegraph, suspicious situation
9:45 p.m. — Pokagon/Amerihost, traffic stop
11:05 p.m. — Pokagon/M-51 S., traffic stop
March 27
1:50 a.m. — 200 Block Miller, weapon offense — four arrested
9 a.m. — 200 Block Mcomber, damage to property
10:55 a.m. — 200 Block Commercial, suspicious situation
11:40 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, traffic stop
1:30 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, general assist
2:55 p.m. — 200 Block Lester, assault – one arrested
7 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, general assist
8:10 p.m. — 100 Block State, suspicious situation
9:20 p.m. — Riverside/Dogwood, suspicious situation
11:10 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, damage to property
11:45 p.m. — 300 Block Pokagon, traffic stop – one arrested
March 28
8:10 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, general non-criminal
10:10 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, suspicious situation
10:30 a.m. — Riverside/Vineyard Place, traffic stop
12:45 p.m. — 100 Block Orchard, general non-criminal
3 p.m. — Middle Crossing/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
9 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51, trespass
11:10 p.m. — Courtland/Center, traffic stop
March 29
2:05 a.m. — Park Place/Peavine, general assist
9:46 a.m. — M-51/Pokagon, traffic stop
10 a.m. — 600 Block Spruce, stalking complaint
10:40 a.m. — 100 Block James, assault
1:50 p.m. — 400 Block Maple, fraud complaint
3:51 p.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, assault
4:33 p.m. — 400 Block Walnut, alarm
6:06 p.m. — Michigan/W. Division, public peace
March 30
5:07 a.m. — 400 Block Cleveland, juvenile complaint
12:02 p.m. — 100 Block Pokagon, damage to property
1:25 p.m. — 100 Block Main, civil complaint
4:18 p.m. — SMC Cherry Grove, vehicle lock-out
4:52 p.m. — 100 Block Cass, civil complaint
6:40 p.m. — 200 Block Marion, stalking complaint
7 p.m. — Family Fare, disorderly person
7:10 p.m. — 200 Block Chestnut, alarm
8:08 p.m. — Creative Foam, stalking complaint
