PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg falls in regional title game
EDWARDSBURG — Visiting Wayland pull away in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s Division 2 Regional championship game to knock off Edwardsburg 61-48.
The Wildcats (12-2) advance to the state quarterfinals on Monday at a site yet to be determined where they will face Newaygo, which defeated No. 2-ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic 55-48 Wednesday night.
Edwardsburg, which was seeking the school’s first regional championship, finished the year at 12-4.
You Might Like
SMC student, Dowagiac native named Michigan Miss Agriculture USA
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College agricultural business student Shaelyn Bundy, of Dowagiac, March 23 was named the 2021 Michigan Miss... read more