March 31, 2021

Niles club hosting Easter basket giveaway

By Christina Clark

Published 10:01 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

NILES – The Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles is “hopping” to spread some cheer this Easter Sunday.

Last year, Josh Sitarz, president of the club, had planned to distribute Easter baskets to children in need. With COVID-19 mandates fresh at the time, the event was unable to happen the way club members had hoped.

“We wanted to do something nice for the community,” Sitarz said. “A lot of families were suffering last year.”

Instead, the club ended up distributing the baskets later, in a different fashion.

“Tom Majerek and I were able to go door to door with the baskets,” Sitarz said. “This year, we’ll be actually able to hand them out.”

Sitarz plans to host the event outside of The Rage, located at 219 N. Front St. in Niles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

There will be 30 Easter baskets available, with 15 for boys and 15 for girls. The Easter baskets will be available on a  first come, first serve basis.

“There is a whole bunch of candy,” Sitarz said. “I’m still getting dollar coins [for the eggs]”

Sitarz remembered a church Easter egg hunt from when he was growing up where some of the eggs contained coins.

“Those were a big deal,” he said.

As Sitarz and Majerek distributed the Easter baskets last year, the Easter bunny made an appearance on their circuit. Sitarz said he was uncertain if the Easter bunny would be able to make it to the event at The Rage, but he did not rule out the possibility.

Sitarz is excited about future events the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles members are working to organize.

“We have been putting 110 percent into the Bluegrass Festival,” Sitarz said. “We are still working with the health department and the city to make that happen with regulations. I feel ‘optimistic’ this year that it is going to happen.”
He said the event may have to be scaled down in size, due to safety precautions, but he feels confident the club will be able to host something like the Bluegrass Festival.

“A lot of people are missing it,” he said. “But we have to be safe.”

Residents with questions about the Easter basket event on Sunday can reach Sitarz by messaging the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles’ Facebook page.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles club hosting Easter basket giveaway

News

Niles Police Log: March 19-24

Cass County

Council on Aging planning co-ed golf league

Berrien County

Multiple area police agencies seek help to identify suspects

Business

Community commemorates centennial business

Berrien County

YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

Berrien County

Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

Berrien County

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

Cass County

Trial courts to resume in Cass County first time since pandemic began

Berrien County

Buchanan man will serve prison for crash that paralyzed woman

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility