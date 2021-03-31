March 31, 2021

Anita Weller, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Nov. 27, 1929 — March 24, 2021

Anita Weller, 91, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital, Niles on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, with her family by her side.

Anita was born on Nov. 27, 1929, to the late Glen and Catherine (Radkey) DePoy.

She graduated from St Joseph Academy in 1947. In her earlier years Anita was a model for commercials and a wonderful homemaker most of her life. On July 29, 1950, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Niles, she wed Harold DeVerl Weller. She participated at the Howard Elementary PTA for many years. Anita had a beautiful voice and was a member of the Sweet Adeline’s Choral Group. Anita will be remembered for her kindness and her sense of fashion. She looked forward to any social events, especially meeting friends for lunch. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and was a part of the St. Mark Mothers Group.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, H. DeVerl Weller; her son, Major Blair Weller; two sons-in-laws, Carl VanDyck and Richard Corser; and five siblings.

Anita is survived by her son, Dr. Blaine (Laura) Weller, of Twin Lake; her daughter, Brenda VanDyck-Corser, of Jackson; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Weller, of Fishers, Indiana. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Matthew (April) Weller, Monica (Drew) Bordner, and Erik (Lindsey) VanDyck; eight great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and close friends.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Anita have been asked to consider St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 North 19th St., Niles, MI 49120.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic the Weller family will remember Anita privately and will miss her steadfastness and dedication to them.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

