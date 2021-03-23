PHOTO GALLERY: Boys district basketball begins at Niles
NILES — The opening night of the Division 2 boys District Basketball Tournament was highlighted by the Vikings’ rally from a 10-point first-quarter deficit for a 57-55 win over Berrien Springs on Tuesday.
In the second game, Buchanan rolled to an easy 71-45 victory over Dowagiac.
Niles advances to face Lakeshore in the first semifinal on Wednesday, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Buchanan will take on Edwardsburg in the second semifinal at approximately 7 p.m.
