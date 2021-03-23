March 23, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

By Staff Report

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 11,324 COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths, up from 229 deaths reported Monday.

Cass County reported 3,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,022 cases and 87 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,314 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 633,191 COVID-19 cases and 15,919 related deaths.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

News

Niles city officials to apply for DNR grant for Pucker Street Dam park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves purchase of section of Zeke’s Restaurant for $95,000

Buchanan

Paid maternity leave proposal fails in split vote by Buchanan City Commission

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College named a ‘Voter Friendly Campus’

Berrien County

Berrien, Van Buren youth encouraged to partake in 4-H Caps for Benches challenge

News

Niles City Council votes 5-2 to keep The NODE

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 629,612 cases, 15,903 deaths

Berrien County

Drug charges land Indiana man probation

Berrien County

Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

Berrien County

Area resident gets probation, jail time for destruction of police property

Education

Niles Community Schools teacher arrested on assault charges

Berrien County

Area fire departments urge caution for spring cleanup burns

Berrien County

LMC Honors Program to host social justice discussion panel

News

Niles Police Log: March 11-18

Cass County

Berrien Springs man injured in Howard Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart woman dies in Milton Township crash

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: March 8-12

Business

East Main Gardens celebrates 100 years of business

Cass County

Dowagiac woman gets prison for meth, cocaine possession

Dowagiac

Niles man killed in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced to Cass County Jail on meth charges

News

Suspects arrested for Niles home invasion robbery

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club marches on amid pandemic