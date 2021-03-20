March 20, 2021

Edwardsburg Police Log: March 8-12

By Submitted

Published 10:32 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

March 8

4:33 p.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop

5:08 a.m. — Section, driving complaint

11:15 a.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

2:04 p.m. — US-12, general assist

2:42 p.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop

3 p.m. — M062, unwanted person

3:02 p.m. — US-12/Garver Lake, traffic stop

3:36 p.m. — Sundance, traffic stop

4:38 p.m. — US-12, general assist

6:08 p.m. — Redfield/Maple, traffic stop

6:13 p.m. — Adamsville, domestic

10:42 p.m. — uS-12/Garver Lake, traffic stop

11:22 p.m. — Northshore/Lane, traffic stop

March 9

5:41 a.m. — US-12/M-62, traffic stop

9:42 a.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop

10:24 a.m. — US-12, suspicious vehicle

2:40 p.m. — Rolen, suspicious person

3:19 p.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop

3:55 p.m. — US-12, general assist

5:31 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

5:55 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

6;52 p.m. — Rema/North Shore, traffic stop

7;37 p.m. — Maple/Barber, traffic stop

9:32 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop

11:18 p.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop

11:24 p.m. — US-12/Claire, traffic stop

11:48 p.m. — US-12/Garver Lake, driving while licenses suspended

March 10

1:37 a.m. — Stateline, breaking and entering

6:23 a.m. — Max/Brizandine, road hazard

10:30 a.m. — Broderick, residential alarm

1:42 p.m. — US-12/Garver Lake, traffic stop

2:23 p.m. — US-12, warrant check

5:34 p.m. — US-12, civil complaint

7:17 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop

March 11

12:50 a.m. — Kraus/May, traffic stop

1:22 a.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop

2:14 a.m. — Redfield/Kestrel Hill, property damage accident

5:59 a.m. — Section, suspicious vehicle

6:37 a.m. — Elkhart/Cass, traffic stop

7:13 a.m. — Section/Max, traffic stop

7:20 a.m. — Max/Section, traffic stop

8:20 a.m. — US-12/Sunset, traffic stop

1:57 p.m. — M-62, civil complaint

2:10 p.m. — Redfield/Stateline, traffic stop

5:16 p.m. — Adamsville/US-12, traffic stop

6:21 p.m. — Northshore/Eagle Lake, general assist

6:48 p.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop

11:54 p.m. — North Shore/Lakeview, driving while licenses suspended

March 12

10:29 a.m. — Fairfield, unwanted person

3:02 p.m. — US-12/Conrad, traffic stop

3:40 p.m. — Brady, fraud

5:09 p.m. — Park Shore/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

6:17 p.m. — Sherman/Redfield, traffic stop

8:14 p.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop

8:24 p.m. — Elkharrt/Maple, traffic stop

8:30 p.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

9:03 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

9:35 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop

9:54 p.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

10:34 p.m. — Redfield/Sunrise, traffic stop

11:21 p.m. — Redfield/Meadowview, traffic stop

11:50 p.m. — US-12/Brady, traffic stop

