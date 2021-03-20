Edwardsburg Police Log: March 8-12
March 8
4:33 p.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop
5:08 a.m. — Section, driving complaint
11:15 a.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
2:04 p.m. — US-12, general assist
2:42 p.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop
3 p.m. — M062, unwanted person
3:02 p.m. — US-12/Garver Lake, traffic stop
3:36 p.m. — Sundance, traffic stop
4:38 p.m. — US-12, general assist
6:08 p.m. — Redfield/Maple, traffic stop
6:13 p.m. — Adamsville, domestic
10:42 p.m. — uS-12/Garver Lake, traffic stop
11:22 p.m. — Northshore/Lane, traffic stop
March 9
5:41 a.m. — US-12/M-62, traffic stop
9:42 a.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop
10:24 a.m. — US-12, suspicious vehicle
2:40 p.m. — Rolen, suspicious person
3:19 p.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop
3:55 p.m. — US-12, general assist
5:31 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
5:55 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
6;52 p.m. — Rema/North Shore, traffic stop
7;37 p.m. — Maple/Barber, traffic stop
9:32 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop
11:18 p.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop
11:24 p.m. — US-12/Claire, traffic stop
11:48 p.m. — US-12/Garver Lake, driving while licenses suspended
March 10
1:37 a.m. — Stateline, breaking and entering
6:23 a.m. — Max/Brizandine, road hazard
10:30 a.m. — Broderick, residential alarm
1:42 p.m. — US-12/Garver Lake, traffic stop
2:23 p.m. — US-12, warrant check
5:34 p.m. — US-12, civil complaint
7:17 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop
March 11
12:50 a.m. — Kraus/May, traffic stop
1:22 a.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop
2:14 a.m. — Redfield/Kestrel Hill, property damage accident
5:59 a.m. — Section, suspicious vehicle
6:37 a.m. — Elkhart/Cass, traffic stop
7:13 a.m. — Section/Max, traffic stop
7:20 a.m. — Max/Section, traffic stop
8:20 a.m. — US-12/Sunset, traffic stop
1:57 p.m. — M-62, civil complaint
2:10 p.m. — Redfield/Stateline, traffic stop
5:16 p.m. — Adamsville/US-12, traffic stop
6:21 p.m. — Northshore/Eagle Lake, general assist
6:48 p.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop
11:54 p.m. — North Shore/Lakeview, driving while licenses suspended
March 12
10:29 a.m. — Fairfield, unwanted person
3:02 p.m. — US-12/Conrad, traffic stop
3:40 p.m. — Brady, fraud
5:09 p.m. — Park Shore/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
6:17 p.m. — Sherman/Redfield, traffic stop
8:14 p.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop
8:24 p.m. — Elkharrt/Maple, traffic stop
8:30 p.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
9:03 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
9:35 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop
9:54 p.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
10:34 p.m. — Redfield/Sunrise, traffic stop
11:21 p.m. — Redfield/Meadowview, traffic stop
11:50 p.m. — US-12/Brady, traffic stop
