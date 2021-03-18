March 18, 2021

Steve’s Run returns to a live race, but is moving to October. (Leader file photo)

Steve’s Run moving to October, going back to live race

By Submitted

Published 11:42 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College’s 47th Steve’s Run returns with an in-person event sometime in October, with the precise date yet to be finalized.

“With President Emeritus David Briegel passing away in January, we thought it was more important than ever to uphold the tradition of the race,” said SMC President Dr. Joe Odenwald. “We want to postpone it for a few months to allow the pandemic to recede further and thereby maximize our chances for success. Also, we want students to be able to get involved with planning and participating in this important community service.”

The 2020 race was hosted virtually July 25 through Aug. 1 during the pandemic, but this year’s running will again take place on SMC’s campus course. Historically, the race began and ended in downtown Dowagiac up through 2014, then moved to campus in 2015. Timing and location will be re-evaluated for 2022, and the college is considering a move back to a downtown start in future years, if that is something the community desires, Odenwald said.

Steve’s Run, benefiting cancer research and student scholarships, is a 10K run, 5K walk/run and fun run hosted in honor of SMC alumnus Steve Briegel, whom cancer claimed at age 22.

Steve was the son of David and Camille Briegel. The board of trustees in 2013 named the administration building after SMC’s fifth president, who served from 1981-1998.

The Original Road and Trail Race of the early 1970s became Steve’s Run in 1992. Steve graduated fifth in Dowagiac Union High School’s Class of 1986, participating in golf, band and basketball for the Chieftains, then graduated from SMC in 1988. He was a junior in Ferris State University’s SMC program at the time of his death on March 1, 1990, after a five-and-a-half-year battle.

When available, further details about the 2021 race will be posted at facebook.com/smcstevesrun

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman charged after allegedly hospitalizing infant

News

Community, family working to rebuild after Howard Township fire

Berrien County

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 10-17

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

Business

Niles leaders urging representatives to keep metropolitan status

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Blossomtime cancels Grand Floral Parade

Cass County

COA to host drive-thru Easter dinner

News

Special land uses granted for marijuana grows, microbusiness, provisioning center

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes bike, walking trail in development

Education

Edwardsburg High School student Claims Wabash College scholarship

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools’ February Students Of The Month announced

Buchanan

Community organizations partner to aid families displaced by Buchanan apartment complex fire

Buchanan

Buchanan High School student named featured finalist in New York Times writing contest

Berrien County

Berrien County to open vaccines Monday to residents 16-years and older with underlying conditions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 612,628 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation awards grants to local charitable programs

News

Niles Township seeks funding for Ontario Trailhead

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools approves graduation adjustments for 2020-21 academic year

Dowagiac

SMC Virtual Career Showcase to be hosted March 19

Cass County

Cass County Parks to hosts annual ‘Spring Egg-stravaganza’