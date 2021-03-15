March 15, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 610,580 cases, 15,783 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:18 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 11,027 COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,765 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,854 cases and 87 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,195 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 610,580 COVID-19 cases and 15,783 related deaths.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac Lynsie Stolpe reflects on past year

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 610,580 cases, 15,783 deaths

Berrien County

Four men sentenced to prison Monday in Berrien County Court

Berrien County

Berrien County educators receive second COVID-19 vaccine

Buchanan

No residents injured in fire at Buchanan apartment complex

Cass County

Cassopolis student joins Michigan 4-H State Youth Leadership Council

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees looks past pandemic anniversary

News

Niles Police Log: March 4-10

Cass County

Marcellus man hospitalized after attempting to hide meth sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band awarded Indian Housing Block Grant

Berrien County

One Year Later: Educators reflect on COVID-19 school shutdown anniversary

Education

Niles FFA chapter advances to state

Cass County

Former Wayne Township resident sentenced for stealing landlord’s truck

Berrien County

Michigan expanding access to COVID-19 vaccine to Michiganders ages 16 and older with medical conditions, disabilities starting March 22

News

Disc golf course in works at Howard Township Park

Cass County

Meth user focused on sobriety sentenced to time served

Dowagiac

DUS teacher, technology instructor visits Rotary Club

Dowagiac

Forest Glen to host St. Patrick’s Day curbside luncheon for first responders

Education

Three Ring Lardner Students reach final qualifying round for spelling competition

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative presents community partners with awards

News

Niles newborn becomes fourth generation born on the same day

Buchanan

Buchanan-Galien Lions to host St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru

Cass County

Great Start Cass County to host annual spring fling event

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10