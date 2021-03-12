Buchanan-Galien Lions to host St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru

BUCHANAN – The Buchanan-Galien Lions Club is serving up a St. Paddy’s Day meal for the first time this year.

Jerry Flenar, board member of the club, said the chapter wanted to try something new to get people out to show their support of the Buchanan-Galien Lions Club.

“We’ve done corn and sausage, but never a corned beef and cabbage,” Flenar said. “We thought, with COVID, we needed to start getting out and getting people back out.”

The money raised from the event will go back into the community.

“We sponsor some little league teams and soccer teams,” Flenar said.

The Buchanan-Galien Lions Club also sponsors eye exams and care for people in the area, including students of Buchanan Community Schools. The club is involved in sponsoring events throughout the area as well.

“We just felt like it was a good time of the year, and St. Patrick’s Day is midweek, so people can work and then come by on their way home to pick up their meal and have a nice, sit down meal when they get there,” Flenar said.

Included in the meal will be corned beef and cabbage, a baked potato, carrots and a dessert.

The meals are $10 each. Preorders are strongly encouraged and can be placed by contacting Alice Kring at (269) 695-3000, or at Red Bud Insurance at 110 Main St., Buchanan.

The event will be a drive-thru pickup from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St., in Buchanan.

The club recently raised almost $1,000 at a silent auction it hosted. The Buchanan-Galien Lions Club also hosted a virtual trivia night that had 65 participants.

“It was a fun night,” Flenar said.

The club recently began meeting in person again. Members, and those interested in becoming members, can attend a meeting at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Buchanan American Legion Hall, at 403 E. Front St., Buchanan.