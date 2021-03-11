Dennis L. Huston, of Wyoming, Michigan

Feb. 23, 1951 — Feb. 22, 2021

Dennis L. Huston, 69, of Wyoming, Michigan, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Dennis was born Feb. 23, 1951, in Dowagiac, to Donald and Lorraine (Joachim) Huston. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1967. After high school, Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam war. He was a simple man who loved dragons and watching old school horror movies.

He is survived by his children, Joe (Ashley) Huston, of Cassopolis, Rebecca (John) Woodruff, of Kentucky, and Michael Huston, of Texas; grandchildren, Javier, Abbie, Jalynn, Emma and Brendan; and sisters, Terri and Gale. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lorraine Huston and grandson, Alexander Joseph Huston.

A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.