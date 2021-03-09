Two outdoor events, master plan draft approved by Niles City Council

NILES – Outdoor events are coming back to Niles beginning this spring.

The Niles City Council approved two upcoming events on Monday evening, including the Life Plan Superhero 10K/K fundraising event for April 24 and the Niles Burn Run Festival for June 25, 26 and 27. The council also approved the distribution of the city’s Master Plan document to the public, surrounding municipalities and townships, and other necessary entities for input.

The city’s fiscal year 2020 financial audit was also presented by William Tucker of Maner Costerisan.

Both events were passed unanimously by the city council, with language for each indicating the event will need to follow any COVID-19 restrictions that are in place when it is hosted.

“The Burn Run has grown from a single 50-mile escorted motorcycle ride to a two-day motorcycle festival,” said the city council report prepared by Clerk Linda Casperson. “This event will serve as a fundraiser for the promotion of healing, self-esteem, confidence and general well-being of burn injured children attending the Great Lakes Burn Camp.”

The event requests including those for use of the Riverfront Amphitheater for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, overnight camping in Riverfront Park by the Christian Motorcycle Association and Niles Burn Run staff, utilities access, fire and police department access.

The event put on by LifePlan, formally known as the Pregnancy Care Center, according to the city council report, will take place on April 24. The 5K and 10K races will begin at Riverfront Park. The event helps pay for LifePlan’s general operating costs.

“This year it is estimated that there will be 350 participants in the Hero Run 10K/5K,” said city council report prepared by Casperson.

“I’ll just say it’s exciting to begin seeing events before us again,” said Mayor Nick Shelton.

After passing two events to be hosted in the city, the council considered how it will distribute and take public comment on the city’s Master Plan document.

“A master plan is a long-range, comprehensive guide for the physical growth and development of a community,” according to the city council report prepared by Niles Community Director Sanya Vitale.

City Administrator Ric Huff said there was a large process for ensuring the public and necessary entities were able to view the large document and submit comments and concerns to the planning commission.

“Fortunately, we can do public meetings with up to 25 people, so we could invite some small groups to look at it,” Huff said. “There would also be an online presentation. There is a lengthy list of notices that we have to send out under the state statute and to other jurisdictions.”

During the fiscal year 2020 budget audit, Tucker called the audit a “good clean audit” for the city.