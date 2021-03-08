Niles Police Log: Feb. 26 – March 3
Feb. 26
12:04 a.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:26 a.m. – 1000 block N. Eighth, motor vehicle theft
4:55 a.m. – N. Eighth/Lake, traffic stop
5:15 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th., obstruction of justice/warrant
6:21 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, motor vehicle theft
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
10:14 a.m. – 900 block Oak, civil dispute
11:29 a.m. – 700 block S. 16th, missing person
12:25 p.m. – 800 block E. Main, larceny
12:33 p.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, traffic stop
1:49 p.m. – 100 block S. Fourth, breaking and entering
2:23 p.m. – 700 block Cass, assault and battery
3:36 p.m. – E. Main/Margaret, traffic stop
3:46 p.m. – 600 block S. Fifth, civil dispute
3:50 p.m. – 700 block S. 16th, assault and battery
6:56 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, unwanted person
7 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
7:26 p.m. – 800 block Clay, alarm-burglary/others
8:35 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, abandoned vehicle
8:49 p.m. – 500 block S. Fifth, traffic
9:09 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, breaking and entering
10:35 p.m. – S. Third, traffic stop
10:48 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
11:18 p.m. – E. Main/Woods Edge, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
Feb. 27
1:09 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious activity
1:19 a.m. – S. 11th/Maple, suspicious person
1:22 a.m. – Oak/S. 15th, traffic stop
5:15 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise
8 a.m. – N. 17th/Broadway, traffic stop
9:58 a.m. – N. Ninth/Broadway, traffic stop
10:12 a.m. – N. Ninth/Broadway, traffic stop
11:17 a.m. – S. 10th/Broadway, traffic stop
12:38 p.m. – 1300 block Eagle, civil dispute
1:08 p.m. – 900 block N. Front, disturbance
1:19 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, disturbance
2:19 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
2:48 p.m. – Broadway/N. Ninth, traffics stop
2:53 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop
7:29 p.m. – 500 block Hickory, fireworks
8:07 p.m. – N. Second/Broadway, traffic stop
8:22 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
8:29 p.m. – Cherry/S. 17th, found property
10:28 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, resisting and obstructing police
11:35 p.m. – Maple/ S. Fifth, traffic
11:41 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, traffic stop
11:59 p.m. – 500 block Union, suspicious situation
Feb. 28
12:20 a.m. – Michigan/S. Ninth, traffic stop
2:39 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
4:02 a.m. – 800 block Burns, suspicious situation
6:45 a.m. – 800 block Burns, malicious destruction of accident
8:47 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance
9:07 a.m. – 700 block Vann, attempt to locate
10:28 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:31 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others
11:36 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:51 a.m. – 500 block Sycamore, public peace/harassment
12:06 p.m. – 1300 block Ferry, disturbance
2:43 p.m. – 1700 block E. Main, property destruction accident
5:13 p.m. – N. Seventh, unwanted person
9:06 p.m. – Cass/N. Second, traffic stop
9:29 p.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, malicious destruction of property
March 1
12:02 a.m. – N. Ninth/Regent, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
4:07 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:41 a.m. – N. Front/E. Main, traffic stop
7:45 a.m. – Oak/S. 16th, traffic stop
7:48 a.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop
7:51 a.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop
7:57 a.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
8:17 a.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
8:20 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop
8:36 a.m. – 100 block Market, suspicious situation
8:53 a.m. – N. Front/E. Main, property destruction accident
10:09 a.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop
10:20 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, weapons offense
12:08 p.m. – 500 block Oak, property destruction accident
12:29 p.m. – 1000 block Birch, receiving and concealing stolen property
12:47 p.m. – 200 block Pokagon, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
3:46 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, property destruction accident
4:53 p.m. – 1000 block N. Ninth, alarm-burglary/others
5:53 p.m. – 8000 block George, threat
5:55 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:20 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, assault and battery
11:30 p.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
11:48 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, suspicious person
March 2
12:14 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
1:07 a.m. – N. Fifth/Monroe, traffic stop
2:04 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
6:33 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
7:04 a.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop
8:09 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:52 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
10:42 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop
11:21 a.m. – S. 11th/Michigan, traffic stop
11:39 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, suspicious situation
12:14 p.m. – 500 block Hillcrest, trespass/unwanted person
1:15 p.m. – 900 block Clay, larceny
1:36 p.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, personal injury accident
2:12 p.m. – 1800 block Eagle, malicious destruction of property
2:26 p.m. – S. Ninth/Maple, traffic
3:42 p.m. – N. Front/Wayne, traffic
3:59 p.m. – 300 block N. Lincoln, alarm-burglary/others
4:26 p.m. – 600 block Platt, unwanted person
5:19 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
6:14 p.m. – 1600 block Silverbrook, civil dispute
7:03 p.m. – S. 11th/Lambert, traffic stop
8:51 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, suspicious situation
9:16 p.m. – 1000 block Cedar, noise
9:53 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, larceny
10:18 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, noise
10:52 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
March 3
1:25 a.m. – N. Sixth/Vine, traffic stop
1:33 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, threat
3:13 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
7:25 a.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, traffic stop
8:09 a.m. – S. 17th/Oak, property destruction accident
9:21 a.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop
9:42 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, traffic stop
10:21 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop
10:24 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, public peace/harassment
10:59 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, attempt to locate
1:11 p.m. – 1200 block Broadway, civil dispute
1:40 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic
1:53 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, be on lookout
2:49 p.m. – 1600 block E. Main, traffic stop
5:37 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic stop
6:22 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, suspicious person
6:33 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, robbery
7:02 p.m. – N. Third/Broadway, property destruction accident
9:34 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:25 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
