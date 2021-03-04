COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Cass counties have reported new COVID-19 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 10,748 COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths, up from 223 deaths reported Wednesday.

Cass County also reported a new death. Cass County reported 3,639 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths. That number is up from 59 deaths reported Wednesday.

Van Buren County reported 4,727 cases and 85 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 9,944 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 593,279 COVID-19 cases and 15,600 related deaths.