PHOTO GALLERY: Busy day at the lanes
NILES — Brandywine and Niles both hosted high school bowling matches at Joey Armadillo’s Wednesday afternoon.
The Vikings wrapped up an 8-2 regular season with a 27-3 win over visiting Burr Oak. Burr Oak did not have a girls team, so Niles and Brandywine bowled against each other.
The Bobcats boys hosted Gobles. Results from that match are currently unavailable.
You Might Like
Daily Data: Thursday, March 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAINWELL 43, EDWARDSBURG 41 At Edwardsburg PLAINWELL 43 Allie Hawkes 14, Maya Johnson 6, Lauren Vanderstelt 12, Vannessa... read more