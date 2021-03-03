PHOTO GALLERY: Busy day at the lanes

NILES — Brandywine and Niles both hosted high school bowling matches at Joey Armadillo’s Wednesday afternoon.

The Vikings wrapped up an 8-2 regular season with a 27-3 win over visiting Burr Oak. Burr Oak did not have a girls team, so Niles and Brandywine bowled against each other.

The Bobcats boys hosted Gobles. Results from that match are currently unavailable.