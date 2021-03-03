PHOTO GALLERY: Brandywine tops rival Buchanan on the mat
NILES — Arch rivals Brandywine and visiting Buchanan squared off in a key BCS Red Division match Wednesday night.
After both teams defeated Berrien Springs and Colon, the Bucks and Bobcats took to the mat. Buchanan opened up an early lead before a series of late pins allowed Brandywine to rally for a 45-36 victory.
