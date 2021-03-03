Dowagiac man arrested on meth charges

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Wednesday, CCDET detectives, along with the Michigan Department of Corrections, conducted a probation check in the 100 block of Halstead St., in the city of Dowagiac. Upon searching the residence, detectives located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

A 45-year-old male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.