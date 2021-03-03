March 3, 2021

Daily Data: Thursday, March 4

By Scott Novak

Published 9:59 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PLAINWELL 43, EDWARDSBURG 41

At Edwardsburg

PLAINWELL 43

Allie Hawkes 14, Maya Johnson 6, Lauren Vanderstelt 12, Vannessa Robinson 6, Lauren Vos 3, Grace Pettit 2. TOTALS: 12 16-20 43

EDWARDSBURG 41

Ella Castelucci 13, Paige Albright 2, Macey Laubach 5, Katie Schaible 13, Averie Markel 6, Haley Masten 2. TOTALS: 15 6-13 41

 

Plainwell         10        18        27        43

Edwardsburg   5          15        23        41

3-point baskets: Plainwell 3 (Hawkes 1, Johnson 1, Vos 1), Edwardsburg 5 (Markel 2, Schaible 2, Laubach 1). Total fouls: Plainwell 16, Edwardsburg 20. Varsity records: Plainwell 7-0, 7-0 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 5-3, 5-2 Wolverine Conference

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

OTSEGO 53, DOWAGIAC 45

At Dowagiac

OTSEGO 53

Ashton Atwater 11, Jackson Richmond 0, Jon Reitenour 0, Tyler Norris 0, Jackson Dentler 21, Trae Knight 6, Jacob Zartman 0, Sam Bronkema 9, Cooper Smalldon 5, Aedin Allen 1. TOTALS: 18-13-23 53

DOWAGIAC 45

Will Goodrich 11, Ethan Hannapel 3, Cole Weller 4, Henry Weller 10, Keshawn Russell 6, Nate Judd 3, Stewart Smith 0, Michael Smith 0, Jordan Hardin 8. TOTALS: 15 11-14 45

 

Otsego            16        27        43        53

Dowagiac        5          14        29        45

3-point baskets: Otsego 4 (Dentler 3, Bronkema), Dowagiac 4 (Goodrich, Hannapel, C. Weller, H, Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Otsego 20 (none), Dowagiac 22 (C. Weller). Technical fouls: Otsego (Knight), Dowagiac (C. Weller). Varsity records: Otsego 6-1, 6-1; Dowagiac 2-7, 1-5 Wolverine

 

WRESTLING

BRANDYWINE 66, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0

At Niles

103: Allison Lauri (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Mattieu Veach (BW) p. Shane Guffey 4:23; 125: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 130: Double forfeit 135: Double forfeit 140: Double forfeit 145: Kevin Roberts (BW) p. Josiah Ward 1:02; 152: Gage Hoskin (BW) p. Piper Bennett 0:23; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 171: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. William Bravo-Matias 0:54; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) p. Nick Gunn 1:08; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Ben McKee (BW) wins by forfeit

 

BRANDYWINE 48, COLON 29

103: Allison Lauri (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Charles Wagner (CO) p. Mattieu Veach 3:39; 130: Double forfeit 135: Mason Blair (CO) wins by forfeit; 140: Jacob Bower (CO) wins by forfeit; 145: Caiden Carver (CO) t.f. Kevin Roberts 16-1; 152: Gage Hoskin (BW) wins by forfeit; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 171: Gavin Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Brandon Crawford, (CO) p. Ben McKee 3:36

 

BRANDYWINE 45, BUCHANAN 36

103: Allison Lauri (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Drake Heath (BW) d. Hunter Weinberg 6-4; 125: Zach Weaver (BU) p. Mattieu Veach 3:13; 130: Frank Furst (BU) wins by forfeit; 135: Walker Barz (BU) wins by forfeit; 140: Rowan Hardin (BU) wins by forfeit; 145: Kevin Roberts (BW) p. Caleb Sweeney 4:00; 152: Jackson Starnes (BU) p. Gage Hoskin 1:22; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) p. Andrew Ruth 1:57) 171: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Brayden Sebasty 1:03; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) p. Alex Weinberg 0:21; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) p. Dean Roberts 0:45; 285: Mason Colglazier (BU) p. Ben McKee 3:39

Varsity record: Brandywine 12-6, 3-1 BCS

 

BOWLING

Boys Results

NILES 27, BURR OAK 3

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Niles 223, Burr Oak 148

Baker Match 2

Niles 218, Burr Oak 115

 

Regular Matches

Conner Weston 152; Trenton Phillips 213; Matt Mckeel 215; Preston Sharpe 215; Nathan Ryman 243; Gavin Mahar 85, 60, 145 series; Andrew Jackson 156, 141, 297 series

 

Print Article

Berrien County

Michigan expanding access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 591,753 cases, 15,563 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 24-28

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested on meth charges

Business

Niles restaurants see regulars return as restrictions relax

Berrien County

United Way invites community to sponsor children to receive free books

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 590,217 cases, 15,558 deaths

Berrien County

Niles Township Parks Board seeks public input at Wednesday hearing

Buchanan

Niles Scream Park seeks new nonprofit organizations

Berrien County

Updated MDHHS orders expand restaurant capacity, increase capacity limits, allow for expanded visitation at residential care facilities

News

Niles Township approves state-outlined poverty guidelines, purchases tractor attachment for trails, considers firefighter applicants

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD narrows superintendent search to two candidates

Dowagiac

Dowagiac art students complete Lego murals

News

Former surgeon given 10 to 40 years for criminal sexual conduct

Breaking News

UPDATE: Two teenagers injured in shooting at Niles hotel

Dowagiac

SMC unveils scholarship guarantee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 589,150 cases, 15,534 deaths

Business

Applications now available for Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival

Breaking News

Two shot, wounded at Niles hotel

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces healthcare hiring events

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 18-25

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 15-22

Dowagiac

SMC graduate experiences Super Bowl

Dowagiac

Dowagiac women aim to create change through local government