COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 590,217 cases, 15,558 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 10,685 COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 3,619 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,711 cases and 85 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 9,899 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 590,217 COVID-19 cases and 15,558 related deaths.
