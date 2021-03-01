March 2, 2021

A male and a female are reportedly being treated for gun shot wounds sustained at the Quality Inn at 1265 S. 11th St. in Niles. Lt. Michael Stanton, of the Niles Police Department, said a call came into the station at 10:20 a.m. reporting shots fired. (Leader photo/CHRISTINA CLARK)

Two shot, wounded at Niles hotel

By Staff Report

Published 12:59 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

NILES – Two people are in the hospital after the Niles Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Monday morning at the Quality Inn located at 1265 S. 11th St.

According to Niles Police Department Lt. Michael Stanton, the call came in at 10:20 a.m. that shots had been fired at the hotel. Officers investigated and found a man and a woman on the third floor with gunshot wounds.

The male and female were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Niles Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact the department. The shooting remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police is assisting with the case.

This is a developing story.

