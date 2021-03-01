Two shot, wounded at Niles hotel

NILES – Two people are in the hospital after the Niles Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Monday morning at the Quality Inn located at 1265 S. 11th St.

According to Niles Police Department Lt. Michael Stanton, the call came in at 10:20 a.m. that shots had been fired at the hotel. Officers investigated and found a man and a woman on the third floor with gunshot wounds.

The male and female were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Niles Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact the department. The shooting remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police is assisting with the case.

This is a developing story.