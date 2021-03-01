COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 589,150 cases, 15,534 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,669 COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 3,612 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,706 cases and 85 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 9,871 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 589,150 COVID-19 cases and 15,534 related deaths.
